Cleveland Police Looking for Two Missing Men Last Seen Between May 15 and May 18

click to enlarge

Cleveland police are looking for two men who went missing last week on different days and in different locations in and near downtown.Alexander Febres, 50, was last seen "highly intoxicated" at the Olde River Yacht Club on Whiskey Island on May 15, according to police reports. His son told police his father's car remained in the parking lot overnight and Febres never returned to his boat.Call detectives at 216-623-5318 if you have information.Separately, Cleveland police are also looking for Caleb Marple, who was last seen at the Barley House on West 6th St. on May 18th around midnight.If you have information on that case, call 216-621-1234.