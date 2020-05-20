Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Local Singer-Songwriter Zach Friedhof to Launch ArtsNow's New Live From the Living Room Series

Posted By on Wed, May 20, 2020 at 9:06 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF ARTSNOW
  • Courtesy of ArtsNow
Today at noon, local singer-songwriter Zach Friedhof will launch the new ArtsNow-sponsored Live From the Living Room series.

A Summit County-based nonprofit that aims to "connect arts, culture, community events, and artists through collaboration," ArtsNow has recruited talented unemployed or underemployed artists to perform for a community unable to take part in normal summer activities that would include art experiences and performances.



In addition to musical performances, Live From the Living Room will include online painting classes, theater for kids and meditation.

"The arts connect people. They inspire people," says Grace Myers, Corporate and Community Liaison for ArtsNow, in a press release. "Arts provide solace, a space to reconnect with friends or strangers for a shared experience, and they will provide a path forward as we look to recovery. We’re incredibly proud of these programs and incredibly grateful to our community of supporters for joining us in recognizing their importance.”

For more information on the central calendar or to find upcoming events, visit SummitLive365.com.

Resources for Summit County nonprofits, arts and culture organizations can be found at ArtsNow.org/covid-19-resources.

