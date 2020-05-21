Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Thursday, May 21, 2020

C-Notes

Update: Live Nation Cancels Its Lawn Pass Program

Update: With the cancellation of so many concerts that were slated to take place at Blossom this summer, Live Nation has just announced that it's canceled its popular Lawn Pass that provided unlimited lawn admission to all shows at the outdoor venue.

“We created the pass as a way for fans to enjoy shows all season long, and we know how much you were looking forward to concerts this summer," reads a statement on the Live Nation website. "As concerts are put on pause, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the Lawn Pass 2020 program and provide refunds to all of our passholders.”



Refunds will reportedly be processed in as few as 30 days.

Original Post 12/5/2019: A new feature for last year's concerts at Blossom, the Live Nation Lawn Pass provided unlimited lawn admission to all of Blossom's Live Nation concerts for one price.

Earlier today, Live Nation announced that the plan is back for 2020.

For $199, fans will get unlimited lawn access to concerts, including sold out shows.

A 24-hour presale exclusively for T-Mobile customers begins at 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

The general on-sale will start at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, and tickets will be available through 11:59 p.m. PT on Tuesday, Dec. 31 or while supplies last. To purchase the pass, go to livenation.com and use the dropdown menu to select a desired amphitheater.

Each Lawn Pass purchaser will receive a custom laminate with his or her name on it. That pass will serve as a ticket on show day. Restrictions for the Lawn Pass can be found on the website.

