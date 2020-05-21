Locally Produced Quarantunes Music Video Series Features Themed Remote Collaborations

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Michael Weber
Two years ago, Michael Weber, a local guitarist enrolled at Kent State University at the time, won first prize on MTV’s talent show, Amazingness
.
Weber has continued to record and perform in the wake of that program, but now, with live performances on pause to help stop the spread of coronavirus, Weber has tried to engage the local music community with Quarantunes
, a video series of original remote musical collaborations.
“I am producing, composing and participating in remote musical collaborations through the exchange of cell phone videos,” he says. “In my first eight episodes released to date, I have featured 21 different musical guests, who personally played over 10 different instruments and ventured into musical genres everything from Latin jazz to shred guitar rock. I firmly believe in the power of musical collaboration. However, this is more than music — this is a way to show that people can create brand new art together and fortify our community since we can’t pack into a recording studio or a live venue in the traditional sense."
Due out next week, the next episode of Quarantunes will feature local musicians playing '50s R&B and jump blues.
