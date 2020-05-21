Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Thursday, May 21, 2020

Bites

Victor Searcy of Sauce the City Spearheading a Return for Ohio City Galley Space

Posted By on Thu, May 21, 2020 at 1:00 PM

Sauce the City, along with the rest of the kitchens inside the Ohio City Galley, was shut down by management on February 28 despite doing great business. Since that date, owner Victor Searcy Jr. has been trying not only to reopen his hot-chicken concept, but also bring in some new food tenants to join him. It appears that he is well on his way.

Sauce the City (1400 West 25th St., 216-795-5033) is now open at the Ohio City Galley – or what was previously known as the Ohio City Galley – starting today. He is back with the same (actually slightly larger) menu starring his signature fried chicken sandwich, hot chicken sandwich, hot wings and fully dressed fire-roasted street corn.



Now, working from a different kitchen, Searcy says it’s great to be back at it.

“It’s weird not having the Galley hovering over you, and being the last of everything is a little weird, but it’s refreshing,” he says.

The new floorplan allows for social distancing and outdoor seating expands the footprint.

Next up is the recruitment of two new food operators, says Searcy, who acting as the space's curator.

“Sauce the City will be like the flagship option and we’re opening it up to two other chefs,” he explains. “Every six months we’re going to swap them out. But it won’t be like it was with the Galley, when they were taking out percentages and gouging us.”

Instead, tenants will be charged a reasonable flat rate.

The first new tenants will likely include a Colombian-Mexican-Spanish concept followed by a calzone shop, he says.

He is also working to restart the bar.

Searcy’s handiwork can also be enjoyed across town starting tomorrow at O'Toole's Pub (13601 Detroit Ave., 216-226-5718), where he launched the perma-pop-up Burger Shop selling half-pound burgers.

