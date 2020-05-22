Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, May 22, 2020

C-Notes

Update: The Weeknd Postpones Upcoming Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Concert to 2021

Posted By on Fri, May 22, 2020 at 8:06 AM

click to enlarge SAMANTHA FRYBERGER
  • Samantha Fryberger
Update: Originally scheduled to perform on Aug. 28 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the Weeknd has postponed his entire tour in support of his new album, After Hours.

He's now set to play the arena on Aug. 28 of 2021.



Original Post 02/20/2020: The Weeknd, one of R&B’s more introspective singer-songwriters, has announced the dates of his new headline world tour, dubbed the After Hours Tour.

It includes an Aug. 28 stop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The tour will feature state of the art production and "one of the most innovative stage designs to date, containing the most LED lights and video for an arena show."

American Express card members can purchase tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 28.

Each ticket purchased online comes with one CD of the Weeknd's new album.

