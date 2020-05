With the Reopening of Mason's Creamery, Summer Officially Begins in Ohio City

click to enlarge Mason's Creamery

Like many small businesses, Mason's Creamery (4401 Bridge Ave., 216-762-1095) closed its doors back in March, with little insight into when the Ohio City ice cream (and sometimes ramen) shop would reemerge from hibernation. Good news arrived today with the announcement that Mason's will return to scooping ice cream (and selling egg waffles and churros) starting at 2 p.m. this Saturday.In a way, the shop is returning to its roots as a walk-up ice cream shop, when neighbors knew this location as Dari Delite. In light of social distancing, the inside of the shop will be closed off to customers. While walk-up business will be conducted this weekend, the goal going forward will be to focus on online ordering and pick-up.The parking lot has been converted to an alfresco dining room for guests, with the request that those who do wish to hang around wear masks.Opening hours will be Wednesday-Sunday 2-9 p.m. with an eye to expanding those later in the season.