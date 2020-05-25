Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, May 25, 2020

Scene & Heard

Ohio Coronavirus Guidelines Allow Live Music in Bars and Restaurants

Posted By on Mon, May 25, 2020 at 9:35 AM

click to enlarge MICHAEL CURI/FLICKRCC
  • Michael Curi/FlickrCC

While concert clubs remain closed, Ohio is prepared to allow some live music to return.

Under the Dine Safe guidelines issued by the state live music at a bar or restaurant can return under the following limitations:

Musicians and bands may perform in restaurants and bars as long as the individuals who are performing maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet from all other people including, but not limited to, fellow performers and restaurant and bar patrons and staff.

Disc jockeys are permitted as long as they practice social distancing.

It doesn't seem like many people are rushing to take the state up on its offer yet.



Like everything these days, decisions are being made based on information that changes by the day and with some tolerance of risk.

In recent weeks, a growing body of research has indicated the highest coronavirus transmission risk occurs in indoor spaces with lots of talking/singing where someone might spend a prolonged period of time.

It's specifically mentioned, for instance, in a case study by the CDC on a cluster that spread through a choir. Via The Atlantic:

In a study subsequently published in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report,” researchers emphasized that “the act of singing, itself,” might have contributed to transmission, because choir members were belting out more of the virus. Some people—known as “superemitters”—release more particles into the air when they speak, because they are unusually loud or slobbery talkers. But even normal gabbers can release an exceptional number of droplets if they’re singing or theatrically projecting their voice.

And cited by experts polled by NPR on the risk levels of various activities:


12. Going to a nightclub: high risk
There is consensus among the experts that going to a nightclub is a very high-risk activity. Crowds, ultra-close contact, singing, sweating and inhibition-loosening alcohol are a potent cocktail of risk factors. When drinking, people become less compliant with rules, Miller says, and they may breathe heavier from the dancing — "which means more virus is being shed," he says. If there's an infected person in the mix, the virus can spread easily.

"This is a very high-risk situation for an outbreak, as we saw in South Korea just recently," says Karan, referring to an outbreak tied to several nightclubs and bars. "Don't go to bars or clubs right now."

What alters risk? Nothing makes this a good idea right now. If you want to dance, have a dance party at home with the people in your intimate circle. If it's a small outdoor gathering, dancing under the stars — 6 feet apart — would be much less risky too.
Music Box Supper Club recently announced it was targeting a mid-June opening with reduced capacity and numerous safety precautions.

When concert clubs do get the green light, The Bop Stop, for example, has considered possibly featuring acoustic acts or solo performances instead of full bands.

Tags: , ,

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of Coronavirus, COVID-19

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. TownHall Sues Scene Over Report on GM's Bigoted Statement to Former Employee: "Go Back to the Country You Came From” Read More

  2. "This Thing Is Real and I Almost Lost My Life to It" — One of Northeast Ohio's First COVID-19 Patients On the Long Road to Recovery Read More

  3. 35 Reasons Why I'll Only Wear a Mask at Costco When They Place It On My Cold, Dead Face Read More

  4. Kroger Tells Employees to Return Extra COVID-19 Emergency Pay — Then Retracts Demand Read More

  5. Justin Caldbeck: Transactional Consumer Tech – An Interview with a Binary Capital Co-Founder and Former Duke Basketball Player Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation