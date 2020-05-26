Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Arts District

RUST Author Eliese Goldbach, Akron Author David Giffels to Appear in Virtual Event Thursday

Posted By on Tue, May 26, 2020 at 11:19 AM

Local author Eliese Goldbach, whose memoir, RUST, was published earlier this year, will read from and discuss her new book Thursday evening in a virtual event hosted by Loganberry Books.

Goldbach will be in conversation with Akron author David Giffels, whose latest book, Barnstorming Ohio: To Understand America will be published in August.



The event begins at 7 p.m. Attendees can hop on Loganberry's Facebook page and watch the live stream from there. Those curious about either of the author's works will have the opportunity to ask questions via Facebook. 

Goldbach spoke to Scene about her memoir in March. She said that one of her primary aims was understanding the animosities that drive the ideological rifts in today's political climate. The ArcellorMittal steel plant became a venue for dissecting a certain Rust Belt blue-collar ethos, even as Goldbach dissected the life events that shaped her own views. 

Goldbach worked for three years at the steel plant. Local readers will certainly enjoy her meticulous descriptions of the steel-making process and the physical descriptions of the massive complex in the industrial valley.

