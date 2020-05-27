Cleveland Records 50th COVID-19 Fatality, Jackson Extends State of Civil Emergency Through June

click to enlarge
-
Cleveland City Hall Facebook Live Video
-
Frank Jackson (5/4/2020).
Mayor Frank Jackson has extended the City of Cleveland's Proclamation of Civil Emergency through the end of June.
Unlike the state of Ohio's recent stay at home order, which asked Ohioans to only leave their homes for essential trips, the city's "civil emergency" proclamation has no practical effect on most Clevelanders' everyday lives. Its primary function has been to suspend the city's purchasing rules so that emergency material can be acquired quickly, without competitive bidding.
Additionally, an executive committee, composed of members of the mayor's cabinet, was established and will continue to oversee the city's operations during the pandemic. It has provided guidance to the mayor about citywide polices to slow the spread of COVID-19. (You can view the order here
.)
Jackson initially made the proclamation on March 11, when he announced proactively that the city would halt all water and power shutoffs and reconnect customers whose service had been disconnected for lack of payment. To date, the city has restored electricity to 100 Cleveland Public Power customers and restored water to 1,242 customers of the Cleveland Water Department.
Jackson signed the extension of the proclamation Tuesday. This is unrelated to his so-called "ReStart CLE" initiative, which is concerned with the disbursement of federal and local funds for basic services like rent assistance and small business loans.
In its daily update Tuesday, the city announced 31 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two new resident fatalities. The city has now sustained 50 total deaths due to the virus. That's a small fraction of the state of Ohio's 2,002 deaths, as of the latest update
. Franklin County has recorded the most deaths statewide, with 239. Cuyahoga County's total, including Cleveland, is 221.
***
