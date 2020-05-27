Closed Since March, Superior Pho Has Fired Up the Soup Kettles and Reopened for Business

click to enlarge Photo by BurkleHagen

Cleveland pho fans have had to do without Superior Pho since mid-march, when the beloved AsiaTown soup shop closed its doors. Folks jonesing for spring rolls, cabbage salad, banh mi sandwiches and, of course, big bowls of pho did not even have carry-out to fall back on.That all ends today.Here's a note from management regarding today's reopening:1) We have reduced points of contact by implementing a QR code menu accessible through your own phone when you come in;2) The condiments and utensils will no longer be available on the table, but will be pre-wrapped and provided by your servers;3) Tables are now spaced at least 6 feet apart;4) Servers will all be wearing masks.You may order ahead and do carry out by calling (216) 781-7462. Our menu is located on our website at www.superiorpho.comWe look forward to seeing and serving everyone soon!