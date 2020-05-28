Art for Ohio Fundraiser Features New Work From Several of Cleveland's Best Artists

click to enlarge
Local artist Justin Lipsky has just launched Art for Ohio
, a fundraiser that features new work from notable local artists such as Bob Peck, OK Pants, Vada Azeem, Justin Hustle, Glen Infante, Corey Forde, Shawn Coss, Churkh and more.
All profits will be donated to the Children's Hunger Alliance. The local nonprofit has helped feed children who have lost access to meals as a result of the coronavirus crisis. Last year, the agency partnered with schools, child care providers, and faith and community-based organizations to reportedly provide more than 9.5 million meals to those in need.
The prints will set you back $40 plus shipping. Eight dollars of the print price will go towards offsetting the costs for printing and packaging.
All apparel and stickers on Art for Ohio are printed on demand as orders are placed. Nine dollars of those product prices will go towards offsetting the cost of printing, apparel and packaging.
Inspired by similar fundraisers in Baltimore, MD and Elmhurst, NY that have raised over one million dollars for their communities, Lipsky hopes his fundraiser will be as successfully in “rallying our creative community to come together for neighbors who desperately need our help.”
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.