Music Box Supper Club Readies for June 18th Re-Opening and Live Music

Photo via Music Box Supper Club
Get ready Clevelanders, live music is coming back.
Music Box Supper Club
(1148 Main Ave.) will re-open its doors for live music and events starting June 18th and they'll do it with safety and social distancing measures at the forefront.
Starting on June 18th, the Flats music venue will continue their Cleveland Stories Dinner Parties, a series now in its fourth year that features Clevelanders from wide-ranging backgrounds telling tales. Bob DiBiasio, longtime employee of the Indians currently serving as the Senior Vice President of Public Affairs, will be the speaker that night.
In addition to the Cleveland Stories series, Music Box is introducing 'Table for Two
' which will be an intimate evening of music and dinner featuring mostly local solo artists and duos to accommodate social distancing on the stage. The dinner will be a three-course prix fixe meal with a choice of three entrees. The ticket price includes everything – the concert ticket, a full dinner, sales tax, and a tip for the server.
The series, which will take place in their smaller space downstairs, launches June 19th with singer-guitarist Chris Hatton and then the next night will feature local reggae legend Carlos Jones.
'Table for Two,' which went on sale this week, has had good momentum so far. The series will run Friday and Saturday nights and some Thursdays.
"Because of our ability to pre-sell tickets, we can really prepare for the night and know exactly how many people will be coming to the show," said General Manager Mike Miller.
The club is also spacing the tables at their events 12 feet apart, double the state-mandated six feet, in order to make sure everything is safe. In addition, they'll have staff designated as the 'health team' who'll be in charge of maintaining sanitary practices and enforcing social distancing rules. There'll be a minimum of two employees each night on the health team, who will be in charge of wiping down surfaces frequently throughout the night. While all employees will be wearing masks, the health team will have a different color of masks to designate their role. One member of the team will be standing at the door upon entrance to hand out masks, which won't be required for concertgoers but suggested at least until drinks/dinner is served.
"We're really doing everything we can think of. Clevelanders were clamoring for us to come back. They wanted us to open so they could see some live music. But right after asking us to come back, they'd ask us what we'd be doing to make sure everything is safe and we hope we're providing that level of safety and comfort for our customers," said Miller. "Staff will have their temperatures taken every day and they'll wash their hands every 30 minutes."
The venue will have hand sanitizing stations throughout the space. There will also be signs posted to remind customers of social distancing guidelines and other signs listing the symptoms of COVID-19 with a reminder to customers that they shouldn't be in public if they are symptomatic.
Music Box will also be hosting their annual Father's Day brunch on June 20th with a Beatles' cover band. The event will follow their same safety guidelines but will be held in their larger space upstairs and feature a full band that will be spaced at least six-feet apart from each other and fifteen-feet from the audience.
“I feel we have to get going here with music again as part of this whole pandemic,” he said. “Music is one of those eternal joys in life. Ans so yes, smaller crowds, but we can do it safely.”