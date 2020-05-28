Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 28, 2020

Scene & Heard

No News is Bad News: Cleveland VOTES On Supporting Scene and Supporting Civic Engagement

Posted By on Thu, May 28, 2020 at 6:58 AM

click to enlarge JENNIFER LUMPKIN, ERIKA ANTHONY, CRYSTAL BRYANT AND DEVONTA DICKEY
  • Jennifer Lumpkin, Erika Anthony, Crystal Bryant and Devonta Dickey

This is the third essay in a series from readers/supporters on why you should join the Scene Press Club.

The power of local media is critical to a functioning democracy. When local journalism declines, so does radical transparency and empathy, as well as equitable civic engagement. To some, being "on the scene" means being front and center. For others, being "on the scene" means bringing attention and awareness to the people and stories that deserve it. Fortunately for Greater Cleveland, the Scene Magazine has us covered on both fronts.



The extreme erosion of local journalism and media is a threat to our democracy that should not be taken lightly. While society may have more access to news and information due to the expansion of our digitized society, we cannot forgo the need for the local context and perspective. The absence of local media can result in serious repercussions for the social fabric and intellectual health of our community. This is particularly alarming for the Cleveland VOTES team. Cleveland VOTES is a nonpartisan democracy building and mobilization entity that aims to strengthen civic muscle and power to ensure we have a more informed, participatory, and cohesive community. We pride ourselves in elevating and amplifying equitable civic engagement which aims to educate, connect, and empower the members of our community.

As stated in the report Building Civic Capacity in an Era of Democratic Crisis, ‘civic engagement must be understood as a constant, sustained practice that outlives election cycles and stretches beyond voting or formal channels for citizen input’. This practice must be constantly cultivated and nurtured. Every day we are confronted with practices and policies that stand to compromise or jeopardize the viability of ourselves or our community. To affect change, we must be informed so we know how to exercise our power. One critical tenant to this process necessitates that we have consistent, credible, and representative local journalism.

Educating, connecting and empowering our collective communities across Northeast Ohio is a huge step towards equitable civic engagement that we, Cleveland VOTES, believe needs to be taken seriously by ourselves as democracy-builders. The Scene is a constant reminder that our governance is an instrument and tool of the people’s voice and representation. The Scene is an integral piece in developing the cohesive understanding of where we, the people, can stand together with a resounding voice in unison.

If you want political commentary, it is in the Scene. If you want a culinary opinion on the latest local eatery, it is in the Scene. If you want to know how health care discrepancies disproportionately affect people of color in Cleveland, it is in the Scene. If you want to learn how local community activists are creating change in their neighborhoods, it is in the Scene. But most importantly, if you wish to hear the voices of those who are affected and to read the stories of those who cause and effect change in Northeast Ohio, then you have to continue to support the Cleveland Scene Magazine.

In peace, power+ equity,

Erika Anthony, Crystal Bryant, Devonta Dickey + Jennifer Lumpkin

To learn more, please email us at: info@clevotes.com.

Click here to support the Cleveland Press Club with a one-time or monthly donation.

Tags: , ,

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of Scene Press Club, Scene

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Cleveland to Celebrate Fourth of July on September 19 Read More

  2. TownHall Sues Scene Over Report on GM's Bigoted Statement to Former Employee: "Go Back to the Country You Came From” Read More

  3. XO Prime Steaks in Warehouse District Closes After 17 Years Read More

  4. Cleveland Records 50th COVID-19 Fatality, Jackson Extends State of Civil Emergency Through June Read More

  5. Cuyahoga County Continuing to See Spike in Drug Overdose Deaths, ER Visits as Ohio Reopens Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation