Thursday, May 28, 2020

Pier W to Reopen for Dinner Service on June 2

Posted By on Thu, May 28, 2020 at 12:00 PM

click to enlarge SCENE ARCHIVES PHOTO
  • Scene Archives Photo
Pier W, in business since 1965, shut down on March 23 after a very brief period of carry-out only operation. Today, the indelible Lakewood restaurant revealed its plans to reopen for full-service dining, which will take place beginning Tuesday, June 2.

For now, Pier W will be open for dinner only between the hours of 5 and 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Reservations are strongly recommended but walk-ins will be allowed. The popular Sunday brunch service will not reappear at this time and patio seating also will begin at a later date.



To promote the health and safety of guests and employees, seating will be limited, guests will be kept at "safe" distances and a limited menu will be in use.

"We are so happy to welcome our guests back and are ready to deliver our high-quality food in an enjoyable setting that complies with the highest safety standards," says GM Mark Kawada. "We miss our guests! Rest assured, our team will take all appropriate steps to serve everyone safely."

Tags: , ,

