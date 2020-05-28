Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Thursday, May 28, 2020

The Rail Announces North Olmsted and Canton Locations Permanently Closed

Posted By on Thu, May 28, 2020 at 4:05 PM

A couple of The Rail outposts can be added to the sad list of restaurants that will not be reopening their doors at all due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Started in Akron in 2011 by Mike Mariola, the concept expanded first to North Olmsted and then onward to Canton, Strongsville and Dublin.



The North Olmsted and Canton spots are unfortunate casualties of the current climate, the chain announced in a note on its website.

To our Valued Guests:

We have made the very difficult decision to close our Canton and North Olmsted locations. We are very grateful for the support our loyal guests have shown us at these locations over the years.

Employees from Canton and North Olmsted have all been offered a transfer to nearby locations.

Outstanding gift cards can be redeemed at any of our sister locations.

We sincerely thank you for dining with us at these locations and hope to see you again soon at The Rail in Fairlawn, Dublin, or Strongsville.

