Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 29, 2020

Scene & Heard

17-Year-Old Refugee Killed in Detroit-Shoreway Carjacking Was Driving Home from Soccer

Posted By on Fri, May 29, 2020 at 11:13 AM

click to enlarge Memorial for Eric Hakizimana, (5/29/20). - SAM ALLARD / SCENE
  • Sam Allard / Scene
  • Memorial for Eric Hakizimana, (5/29/20).
A 17-year-old Congolese refugee was shot and killed in Cleveland's Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood Monday night. Eric Hakizimana was reportedly driving home from playing soccer with his friends.

According to the Cleveland Police, Hakizimana was stopped at a traffic light on Detroit and W. 80th Street when a man entered his vehicle, shot him in the chest and fled. Hakizimana was left in the street and was later found unconscious by police and transported to MetroHealth, where he died.



The shooter has not yet been identified but is thought to be the same man who fatally shot 31-year-old Curtis Legg at the corner of Franklin and W. 85th Street minutes before the carjacking. The shooting deaths were two of four over Memorial Day weekend, which saw 12 total people shot and three others injured in stabbings. 

Hakizimana's family is now raising funds for funeral costs via GoFundMe. The funeral is expected to be held on June 7. The Congolese Community of Greater Cleveland is in mourning and has said the Cleveland Catholic Charities will be coordinating funeral arrangements.


***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , ,

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (1)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. The Rail Announces North Olmsted and Canton Locations Permanently Closed Read More

  2. Cleveland: My Friend Who’s Also Kind of a Mess Read More

  3. The Coronavirus Is a Great Excuse to Properly Restructure Cleveland's Holiday Calendar Read More

  4. El Carnicero to Add Sidewalk Dining Thanks to Lakewood's New Measures: LBM Aiming Higher with Proposed Street Closure Read More

  5. Cleveland to Celebrate Fourth of July on September 19 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation