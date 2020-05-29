17-Year-Old Refugee Killed in Detroit-Shoreway Carjacking Was Driving Home from Soccer
Memorial for Eric Hakizimana, (5/29/20).
A 17-year-old Congolese refugee was shot and killed in Cleveland's Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood Monday night. Eric Hakizimana was reportedly driving home from playing soccer with his friends.
According to the Cleveland Police, Hakizimana was stopped at a traffic light on Detroit and W. 80th Street when a man entered his vehicle, shot him in the chest and fled. Hakizimana was left in the street and was later found unconscious by police and transported to MetroHealth, where he died.
The shooter has not yet been identified but is thought to be the same man who fatally shot 31-year-old Curtis Legg at the corner of Franklin and W. 85th Street minutes before the carjacking. The shooting deaths were two of four over Memorial Day weekend, which saw 12 total people shot and three others injured in stabbings.
Hakizimana's family is now raising funds for funeral costs via GoFundMe. The funeral is expected to be held on June 7. The Congolese Community of Greater Cleveland is in mourning and has said the Cleveland Catholic Charities will be coordinating funeral arrangements.
