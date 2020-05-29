Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 29, 2020

Bites

As Van Aken District Plans to Reopen Market Hall, Tuttle Road to be Converted to Open-Air Dining (and Drinking) Zone

Posted By on Fri, May 29, 2020 at 4:50 PM

click to enlarge EMANUEL WALLACE
  • Emanuel Wallace
Van Aken District’s Market Hall has been closed since mid-March with the exception of Brassica and Scorpacciata Pasta Co., which offered curbside carryout.

The Market Hall will return to life on Monday, June 1, when all food and drink vendors reopen for business with the exception of Doug Katz’s chutney.b., which will re-open on June 3. That includes Banter, On the Rise, Rising Star Coffee and Craft Collective.



Those indoor eateries will join Michael’s Genuine, which recently reopened with curbside pick-up and delivery. The current menu is pared down to a handful of appetizers, salads and those amazing wood-fired pizzas. Beer and wine also are available for take-out and cocktails will be added soon.

Van Aken District also just announced that the area's main thoroughfare, Tuttle Road, will be converted to a pedestrian-only seating area. As a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA), the District allows patrons to purchase alcoholic beverages in bars and restaurants and consume them anywhere within the zone — open-container laws be damned.

Also, as reported here, Garden City, a rooftop bar with food, will open on June 11. 

Tags: , ,

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of Van Aken District, shaker

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More on Bites

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Cleveland: My Friend Who’s Also Kind of a Mess Read More

  2. The Rail Announces North Olmsted and Canton Locations Permanently Closed Read More

  3. Protest Over George Floyd's Death Planned in Cleveland for Saturday Afternoon Read More

  4. Cuyahoga County Ties Biggest Spike in Coronavirus Cases Since Pandemic Started to People Being Out and About Read More

  5. 17-Year-Old Refugee Killed in Detroit-Shoreway Carjacking Was Driving Home from Soccer Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation