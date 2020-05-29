Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, May 29, 2020

Bites

First Look: All Saints Public House Unveils New Patio as Battery Park Eatery Reopens

Posted By on Fri, May 29, 2020 at 3:17 PM

ALL SAINTS PUBLIC HOUSE
  • All Saints Public House
The Coronavirus pandemic has been difficult on all bars and restaurants, but perhaps even more so to those that opened their doors for the very first time just before it all started. That was the case with All Saints Public House (1261 W.76th St., 216-999-7074), which was unveiled at the tail end of February following months of work that touched every square foot of the two-level interior. What guests experienced during the restaurant’s brief pre-Covid existence was a warm, welcoming and elevated neighborhood pub.

For those who did not make it to All Saints before it switched to carry-only life, your opportunity begins anew today, when the pub re-opens for dine-in business.



Partners Chris Brauser and Stephen Stopko, along with chef Cody Heppler, put together a menu of approachable but well-built items that include wedge and Cobb salads, short rib sliders, grilled cheese sandwiches, double cheeseburgers, beer-battered fish and chips, Reubens and a grilled sirloin steak. Those dishes will be supplemented by nightly specials. A late-night menu will be available from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

For decades – going all the way back to Snicker’s and continuing with Reddstone and Graffiti – this property has always been known for its spectacular and rambling patio. That patio also has received some much-needed attention in the form of new furniture, fixtures, lighting and landscaping.

Today it was unveiled for the first time publicly. Take a look.

ALL SAINTS PUBLIC HOUSE
  • All Saints Public House
ALL SAINTS PUBLIC HOUSE
  • All Saints Public House
ALL SAINTS PUBLIC HOUSE
  • All Saints Public House
ALL SAINTS PUBLIC HOUSE
  • All Saints Public House
ALL SAINTS PUBLIC HOUSE
  • All Saints Public House
ALL SAINTS PUBLIC HOUSE
  • All Saints Public House

