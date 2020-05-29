Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, May 29, 2020

Bites

Good Company in Battery Park, Closed Since March, Will Begin Offering Take-Out on June 4

Posted By on Fri, May 29, 2020 at 12:20 PM

click to enlarge DOUG TRATTNER
  • Doug Trattner
Good news for chicken wing and burger fans. Good Company (1200 W. 76th St., 216-331-0318), the fine-casual sports bar in Battery Park, will begin selling food for the first time since the middle of March.

The restaurant, which is operated by the team behind the Plum in Ohio City, will start accepting take-out orders on Thursday, June 4. At first, hours will be limited to 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. That service will be supplemented with new delivery options and extended hours and days of operation in the coming weeks.



As for the Plum, chef and owner Brett Sawyer says that diners can expect a mid-June reopening for carry-out and, possibly, delivery. 

Tags: , , ,

