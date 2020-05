Protest Over George Floyd's Death Planned in Cleveland for Saturday Afternoon

Tamir Rice Protest 2014/ Photo by Emanuel Wallace

Protestors will rally in Cleveland Saturday afternoon to demonstrate against the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. The "I CAN'T BREATHE" JUSTICE FOR GEORGE FLOYD assembly is planned for 1:30 p.m. at the Free Stamp at Willard Park."Black Lives Matter Cleveland is joining the call for Justice, We are sick and tired of asking for Humanity, we are sick and tired of begging for our Freedom," the group said on the Facebook event page. "We are sick and tired of seeing Black bodies laying in the streets of America. We are sick and tired of video after video of our people being murdered, gunned down, stalked and hunted in the streets. WE ARE SICK AND TIRED OF BEING SICK AND TIRED."Protests continue to grow in Minneapolis and elsewhere over the death of George Floyd, and in Louisville over Breonna Taylor's death at the hands of police. Locally, Black Lives Matter Cleveland will "also be standing in solidarity with the Franklin family" for the death of Desmond Franklin , who was shot and killed by a Cleveland police officer earlier this year.