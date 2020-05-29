Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, May 29, 2020

Scene & Heard

Protest Over George Floyd's Death Planned in Cleveland for Saturday Afternoon

Posted By on Fri, May 29, 2020 at 9:53 AM

TAMIR RICE PROTEST 2014/ PHOTO BY EMANUEL WALLACE
  • Tamir Rice Protest 2014/ Photo by Emanuel Wallace

Protestors will rally in Cleveland Saturday afternoon to demonstrate against the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

The "I CAN'T BREATHE" JUSTICE FOR GEORGE FLOYD assembly is planned for 1:30 p.m. at the Free Stamp at Willard Park.



"Black Lives Matter Cleveland is joining the call for Justice, We are sick and tired of asking for Humanity, we are sick and tired of begging for our Freedom," the group said on the Facebook event page. "We are sick and tired of seeing Black bodies laying in the streets of America. We are sick and tired of video after video of our people being murdered, gunned down, stalked and hunted in the streets. WE ARE SICK AND TIRED OF BEING SICK AND TIRED."

Protests continue to grow in Minneapolis and elsewhere over the death of George Floyd, and in Louisville over Breonna Taylor's death at the hands of police.

Locally, Black Lives Matter Cleveland will "also be standing in solidarity with the Franklin family" for the death of Desmond Franklin, who was shot and killed by a Cleveland police officer earlier this year.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

