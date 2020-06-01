Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, June 1, 2020

Akron-Based Poetry is Life Publishing Releases Local Poet Barbara Marie Minney's New Book

Posted By on Mon, Jun 1, 2020 at 3:09 PM

COURTESY OF POETRY IS LIFE PUBLISHING
  • Courtesy of Poetry is Life Publishing
A native of West Virginia, local poet Barbara Marie Minney writes personal and emotional poetry that captures what it’s like to “live her truth” as a transgender woman.

She began her transition to "living authentically" as the woman that she now knows she was meant to be at the age of 63 after repressing her true gender identity for over 60 years.



Minney, who lives in Tallmadge, practiced law for 36 years before retiring six years ago. Married for over 38 years, she recently renewed her wedding vows with her wife, and the two regularly present workshops about they strengthened their relationship during Minney’s transition.

Minney also serves as a member of the Board of Directors of the Community Aids Network/Akron Pride Initiative (CANAPI) and works as a volunteer with PechaKucha Akron.

Poetry is Life Publishing has just put out her first book of poetry, If There’s No Heaven.

"This book of poetry takes the reader on a journey of self-discovery and challenges each person to be the most authentic person they can be," reads a press release about the book. "These poems are powerful, unapologetic, yet welcoming with love. They don't cast blame nor do they ask to be felt sorry for. These poems are a beautiful, honest conversation of the soul."

