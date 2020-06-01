Duck-Rabbit Coffee to Move From Duck Island to Ohio City

click to enlarge
Calvin Verga opened his much-admired coffee shop Duck-Rabbit Coffee
(2135 Columbus Rd.) in 2016, joining neighbors like Forest City Brewery, Velvet Tango Room and Duck Island Club in the Duck Island community sandwiched between Tremont and Ohio City.
After four good years, however, Verga has decided it’s time to move. He has secured a roomy storefront on Lorain Avenue in Ohio City near the Plum, Herb’n Twine and Platform Beer. The precise location (4160 Lorain Ave.) is directly to the west of B and G Tavern.
“I’m really stoked to be moving into that neighborhood,” says Verga. “It’s fairly established but still feels up-and-coming. It’s a bigger space in a better area. And that neighborhood doesn’t have a coffee shop… yet.”
First order of business at the 1,600-square-foot space is a storefront renovation project that will reshape the facade and replace tinted windows with clear ones. The interior will feature a coffee bar and café with seating for 25 to 30 guests.
Duck-Rabbit’s roasting activity takes place at a different location.
The Duck Island location is expected to close in late June followed, in mid-July, with the opening of the Ohio City spot. And when it does open, notes Verga, it should provide a bump to business.
“There will be more walking traffic and, I think, we probably moved closer to a lot of our customers,” he says.