Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 1, 2020

Scene & Heard

New Playbook to Help Ohio Men Prevent Violence

Posted By on Mon, Jun 1, 2020 at 12:05 PM

click to enlarge (ADOBESTOCK)
  • (AdobeStock)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — "Boys will be boys."

"Nice guys finish last."



And "Man-up" are just some of the expressions that men may be told throughout their lifetime.

While they may seem harmless, research shows such stereotypes can actually support violence.

Glenn Harris is the coordinator of the Engaging Men program at the Ohio Men's Action Network (OHMAN) which works with men and boys on violence prevention. He explains hyper-masculine attitudes and behaviors lessen the value of women, and contribute to the idea that men must be strong and in control.

"Getting to some root attitudes and beliefs that start very early age and are often perpetuated through various social constructs — whether it be athletics, whether it be certain male fraternal structures and different things of that nature that continually feed to this notion of what being a man is," Harris states.

OHMAN's workshop, The New Playbook: Standing Strong to Promote Non-Violence, helps men construct positive masculinity, and learn about bystander intervention, leadership and community organizing, so they can influence others about non-violent and respectful relationships.

Harris says popular culture can also perpetuate violence, and offers the example of the slang term "wife beater," which is used to describe a sleeveless, white undershirt.

"Men often walk around with a certain sign of strength when they have that shirt on," he points out. "How do we eradicate that from the vocabulary? Out on the football field, in the classroom, out on the recess? How do we start to remove language and some of the things that can dishonor boys and girls to be predisposed to violence?"

Harris adds the COVID-19 pandemic has forced his group to get creative with technology, and workshops are currently being transitioned to an online space. But there is a silver lining.

"Which opens up the door to more men, because now I don't have to commit to an eight-hour workshop," he states. "I can now take modules at my own leisure. In addition have an opportunity to self-reflect as I go through these modules and not immediately going on to the next topic, so-to-speak."

Harris notes the network is also working within the LGBTQ community and other minority populations that are often disproportionately victims of some of the violence.

Tags: , ,

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of Relationships, Violence

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Downtown Cleveland Curfew Begins at Noon Today, Lasts Until Monday Morning After Weekend Protests Read More

  2. "The Real Cleveland" Cares More About Restaurants and T-Shirts Than Black Lives and That Sucks Read More

  3. Massive Cleveland George Floyd Protest Turned Chaotic as Police Fired Tear Gas, Flash Grenades into Crowds Read More

  4. Cuyahoga County Ties Biggest Spike in Coronavirus Cases Since Pandemic Started to People Being Out and About Read More

  5. Wow! Cool! Credentialed Reporters Won't Be Arrested in Cleveland's "Curfew Zones." Everyone Else Will! Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation