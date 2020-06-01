Update: The Stadium Tour Featuring Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe Has Been Postponed to 2021

Update:
Scott Sandberg
Def Leppard's Joe Elliott
Earlier today, Mötley Crüe announced that its highly anticipated summer tour with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts would be postponed until 2021.
With COVID-19 killing off the summer's concert season, the jaunt featuring a reunited Mötley Crüe was one of the last still on the books, but the band tweeted out that that the dates, including a July 3 stop at FirstEnergy Stadium, would be rescheduled and that original tickets would be honored.
The band promises that ticket holders will also receive refund policy information.
Original Post 12/18/2019:
Tickets were snapped up so quickly for the first leg of the stadium tour featuring Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts that the bands have announced additional dates, including a July 3 stop at FirstEnergy Stadium.
“The word on the street was that fans were overly excited about this stadium tour even before it was announced ... well it’s out there now, and it keeps getting bigger & bigger ... this is going to be a MONSTER of a tour!” says Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott in a statement.
Presales begin on Monday, Jan. 6, and tickets
go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10.
