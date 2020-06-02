Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Scene & Heard

Downtown Cleveland/Market District Curfew Extended Until Wednesday Morning, Nightly Curfews Last Through Friday

Posted By on Tue, Jun 2, 2020 at 10:28 AM

click to enlarge SAM ALLARD/SCENE
  • Sam Allard/Scene

The city of Cleveland announced this morning in a text alert that the curfew for downtown and the Market District has been extended until Wednesday morning and that nightly curfews will follow through Friday.

The emergency civil protection order and curfew, which was confusingly communicated and then modified by City Hall and had exceptions for downtown workers then didn't, excluded credential reporters then didn't, and generally includes crackdowns on people trying to let their dogs pee, according to anecdotal evidence, had been set to expire this evening at 8 p.m.



Downtown and the Market District will open from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and will be under a nightly curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. those same days.

The only exemptions, per the city: "Credentialed media, residents of the restricted areas, essential medical personnel and essential City personnel."

Highway ramp exits and entrances will be restricted during the curfew hours as well.


Cleveland has seen only one day of George Floyd protests but nevertheless chosen to completely lock down the central business district. Many other cities have seen multiple days of protests and one-week nightly curfews have been instituted across the country from Arizona to Atlantic City.

