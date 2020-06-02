Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Scene & Heard

Tower City Station Still Closed for Cleveland Curfew, All Bus Traffic Rerouted Around Downtown

Posted By on Tue, Jun 2, 2020 at 9:31 AM

click to enlarge SAM ALLARD / SCENE
  • Sam Allard / Scene
RTA announced Monday that due to the military lockdown in downtown and Ohio City, (the so-called "curfew zones"), Tower City Station — the city's largest transit hub — will be closed through Tuesday. The curfew is currently scheduled to expire at 8 p.m.

All downtown bus traffic is being re-routed around downtown in order to comply with the curfew, which forbids existing outdoors for all but a few exempt categories of people. Even residents are supposed to remain indoors, though they have been theoretically permitted — assuming the right cops got the right memo — to enter and exit the curfew zones for emergency errands or whathaveyou.



Justin Bibb, an RTA board member, called the city's actions "not acceptable" yesterday. He noted, as others have, that he had no groceries at home and was terrified of facing arrest if he left his residence.


Portions of the curfew zone are high-poverty areas, and included multiple senior housing facilities. Many of these residents have limited or no access to vehicles. Eliminating public transit during the "curfew" does real harm to these people.

The RTA's main office also happens to be in the downtown curfew zone. The transit authority's employees are working remotely today, (though most of the office workers likely already were due to COVID-19). More importantly, Tower City and its customer service center is closed. 

All west side buses are terminating at the Red Line West 25th Street Station, and all east side buses are terminating at Tri-C Metro Campus. In a statement, RTA said that to access crosstown trips, customers may travel on the Red Line between the East 34th Street Campus Station and the West 25th Street Station.

What a disaster.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. "The Real Cleveland" Cares More About Restaurants and T-Shirts Than Black Lives and That Sucks Read More

  2. Contrary to Police Chief's Claim of Outside Agitators, Two-Thirds of Arrested Protestors Live in Cleveland Read More

  3. Duck-Rabbit Coffee to Move From Duck Island to Ohio City Read More

  4. Massive Cleveland George Floyd Protest Turned Chaotic as Police Fired Tear Gas, Flash Grenades into Crowds Read More

  5. Wow! Cool! Credentialed Reporters Won't Be Arrested in Cleveland's "Curfew Zones." Everyone Else Will! Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation