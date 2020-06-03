Scenes From Northeast Ohio's Smaller, Peaceful George Floyd Protests

Strongsville Protest #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/lTFrsoSEpZ— Fox (@sneaker_fox) June 1, 2020
Tuller — who said he is politically active and involved in the world around him, as well as in his community — picked Chagrin Falls Village due to its history with neighboring Chagrin Falls Park, an enclave located about 20 miles outside of Cleveland, in Geauga County, although it was gerrymandered away from Cuyahoga County. It is a neighborhood of approximately 150 homes in Bainbridge Township and part of Kenston Schools.
Since the 1950s, it is still almost entirely populated by African American residents, while the surrounding Village of Chagrin Falls, located in Cuyahoga County, and Bainbridge Township — two of Northeast Ohio’s wealthiest communities — remain almost entirely white communities.
[snip]
“I feel like I definitely had generated a lot of interest. To me, it seems a lot of people in Chagrin are very closed-minded. Many (reached out to me) who didn’t like the idea of outsiders coming to Chagrin and didn’t like the idea of a Black Lives Matter rally at all,” Tuller said.
Protest organized by students in Chagrin Falls, Ohio. All the businesses boarded up but the rally was very peaceful and meaningful. The police chief was great. pic.twitter.com/vNTxoRxlv3— Betsy Rader (@BetsyRaderOH) June 3, 2020
VIDEO: South Lorain protest remains calm, spurs dialogue https://t.co/7NOCrAldWO by @misslainamae— The Chronicle-Telegram (@YourChronicle) June 2, 2020
Today, Cleveland Heights demonstrators headed toward City Hall.
Tuesday’s protest march through Lakewood. pic.twitter.com/0mWseywkcB— H-6 Photo (@H6_Photo) June 3, 2020
Cleveland, for what it's worth, will have a nightly 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew in effect for the rest of the week for downtown and parts of Ohio City.
Protesters are marching peacefully to Cleveland Heights City Hall. SkyFox has a look from above: pic.twitter.com/ZXxFKe92WG— fox8news (@fox8news) June 3, 2020
