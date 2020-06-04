Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 4, 2020

C-Notes

The Morning Bird Releases a New Single It Recorded in Quarantine

Posted By on Thu, Jun 4, 2020 at 4:22 PM

click to enlarge AMY RICE
  • Amy Rice
A folk-rock band from Cleveland formed by singer-songwriter Jeremy Taylor and guitarist Daniel Rice, the Morning Bird released its debut single “Sweet Wine” two years ago. Last year, the band followed that initial offering with a second single, "Underneath" and its debut album, an EP that was accompanied by a release party at Mahall’s in Lakewood.

Just this week, it’s announced that it'll issue its new single, the somber ballad "Knoxville, TN," tomorrow on all major streaming services.



The band recorded the song, which explores “a tale of love, loss and longing,” at home during quarantine.

“We used this as an opportunity to get away from the fanciness of the studio,” says Taylor in a phone interview. “We bought ProTools and good microphones. We’ve been passing files along, and I played the kickdrum and bass and shifted it off to our guitarist, who added guitars and backing vocals. It was difficult because it was the first time we pieced things together. We had Zoom meetings and talked about things we wanted to do differently. The song is essentially about a woman taking off and leaving the guy with the kids and the mortgage. It’s not a song about my life, but my parents are divorced, so I have that in my back pocket to draw from."

Adam Boose mastered it locally at his Cauliflower Audio.

The band’s anxious to perform live but willing to wait until it’s safe to do so.

“We’re taking things month-by-month, but this seemed like a good opportunity to put out some new music,” says Taylor.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , ,

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Cleveland City Council Passes Ordinance to Allow Outdoor Dining, Drinking in Parking Lots, Streets, Other Rights-of-Way Read More

  2. Downtown Bar and Restaurant Owners Assess the Damage Following 'Significant Break-ins and Looting' Read More

  3. Cleveland Police Used These Launchable Chemical Grenades at Saturday Protest Read More

  4. Scenes From Northeast Ohio's Smaller, Peaceful George Floyd Protests Read More

  5. "The Real Cleveland" Cares More About Restaurants and T-Shirts Than Black Lives and That Sucks Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation