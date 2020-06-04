Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 4, 2020

Bites

Toast in Gordon Square Reopens for Indoor, Outdoor Dining Tonight, June 4

Posted By on Thu, Jun 4, 2020 at 1:29 PM

click to enlarge TOAST
  • Toast
Toast (1365 W 65th St., 216-862-8974) in Gordon Square, closed since the middle of March, reopens for dine-in service tonight, June 4. The current hours and days of operation are as follows: dinner 3-9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, and brunch 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Here's what to expect upon arrival: Guests will enter through a new "low-intervention wine shop" (previously the front dining room) and exit through the original entrance. The staff will be wearing masks — and guests are encouraged to do the same while moving through the space. In keeping with social distancing guidelines, the dining room has been greatly reduced, but the patio is close to full capacity.



It is strongly suggested that you call ahead to reserve a table. If a party does have to wait for a table, it will need to do so outside the restaurant. 

Tags: , ,

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of Toast, gordon Square

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More on Bites

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Downtown Bar and Restaurant Owners Assess the Damage Following 'Significant Break-ins and Looting' Read More

  2. Cleveland City Council Passes Ordinance to Allow Outdoor Dining, Drinking in Parking Lots, Streets, Other Rights-of-Way Read More

  3. Cleveland Police Used These Launchable Chemical Grenades at Saturday Protest Read More

  4. Blu in Beachwood to Host Weekly Pop-Up Taqueria Starring Painesville's Famed La Casita Read More

  5. "The Real Cleveland" Cares More About Restaurants and T-Shirts Than Black Lives and That Sucks Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation