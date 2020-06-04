Thursday, June 4, 2020
Toast in Gordon Square Reopens for Indoor, Outdoor Dining Tonight, June 4
By Douglas Trattner
on Thu, Jun 4, 2020 at 1:29 PM
Toast
(1365 W 65th St., 216-862-8974) in Gordon Square, closed since the middle of March, reopens for dine-in service tonight, June 4. The current hours and days of operation are as follows: dinner 3-9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, and brunch 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Here's what to expect upon arrival: Guests will enter through a new "low-intervention wine shop" (previously the front dining room) and exit through the original entrance. The staff will be wearing masks — and guests are encouraged to do the same while moving through the space. In keeping with social distancing guidelines, the dining room has been greatly reduced, but the patio is close to full capacity.
It is strongly suggested that you call ahead to reserve a table. If a party does have to wait for a table, it will need to do so outside the restaurant.
