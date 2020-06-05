Cleveland Metroparks Zoo to Resume Zooing June 17th

click image Laura Wolf, FlickrCC

The entertainment venues listed here may open beginning June 10th if they are able to follow the #ResponsibleRestartOhio Retail, Consumer, Service & Entertainment Guidelines and other applicable additional guidance: https://t.co/WKT0ZfS630#StaySafeOhio#InThisTogehterOhio pic.twitter.com/GiUzT9SIwt — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 4, 2020

After making due for the past few weeks with drive-thru Cruise the Zoo event after weeks of being completely closed, the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is set to reopen on June 17th.Gov. Mike DeWine yesterday announced zoos and other entertainment attractions including movie theaters and museums could reopen as soon as June 10 under new guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.“After nearly three months, we can’t wait to reopen Cleveland Metroparks Zoo to our community,” Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Executive Director Chris Kuhar, PhD. said in a statement “As we work diligently to reopen, safety will continue to be our number one priority to protect our employees, guests and all of the animals in our care.”