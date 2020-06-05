Cleveland Metroparks Zoo to Resume Zooing June 17th

The entertainment venues listed here may open beginning June 10th if they are able to follow the #ResponsibleRestartOhio Retail, Consumer, Service & Entertainment Guidelines and other applicable additional guidance: https://t.co/WKT0ZfS630#StaySafeOhio#InThisTogehterOhio pic.twitter.com/GiUzT9SIwt— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 4, 2020
