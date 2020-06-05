Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, June 5, 2020

Scene & Heard

Kings Island Sues Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton Over Continued Coronavirus Closure

Posted By on Fri, Jun 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY CEDAR POINT
  • Photo courtesy Cedar Point

The 1851 Center for Constitutional Law in Columbus — the same law center that filed suits on behalf of a bridal shop and gyms — has now filed lawsuits against Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton on behalf of Kings Island and Kalahari Resorts.

The suit claims, as the others did, that the director has now power to close lawful businesses or to continue to enforce their closure. In addition, it says that while similar businesses and entertainment destinations like pools or places with larger crowds have been allowed to reopen, and that on June 4, Gov. Mike DeWine declared opening dates for destinations like zoos, museums, movie theaters, aquariums and the like (June 10), the order continues to single out amusement parks and water parks.



"The Order provides no opening dates for these seasonal businesses that employ thousands and generate the bulk of the economic activity in their respective counties, even though these businesses are safe to operate," says a release from the 1851 Center. "Through various orders and fiat, the Director of the Ohio Department of Health has arbitrarily criminalized all safe amusement and water park operations, without providing any process, venue, or judicial review to determine whether these Ohioans’ businesses are in fact safe enough to warrant operation."

The Kings Island case is currently pending in the Warren County Court of Common Pleas. The Kalahari case is in Erie County courts.

Gov. DeWine could announce opening dates for the amusement parks this afternoon.

"Due to the ongoing litigation, Gov. DeWine respectfully declines comment at this time," a spokesman told the Sandusky Register. "I would encourage you or an assigned reporter to monitor today’s 2 p.m. briefing with the governor."

Read the Kings Island suit here.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Comments (3)

