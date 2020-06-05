Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, June 5, 2020

Now Open: Minh Anh Restaurant in Detroit Shoreway

Posted By on Fri, Jun 5, 2020 at 10:32 AM

Minh Anh Restaurant (5428 Detroit Ave., 216-961-9671) in Detroit Shoreway has reopened for business. Their first day back was Wednesday, June 3.

The dining room is open, but at greatly reduced capacity. Take-out, which might be the preferable option for many, is available from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, noon-9:30 p.m. Saturday and noon-8 p.m. Sunday. Time to order some deluxe crepes, shrimp lemon grass vermicelli and the fragrant cinnamon rare beef soup with rice noodles.

