Chef Matt Spinner Will Close Ushabu in July, Reopen New Concept In Its Place

Chef Matt Spinner's hot-pot, sushi and Japanese tasting course concept at Ushabu and its tiny dining room stood little chance in the face of a pandemic that limits seating.Things, he and other chefs operating with a just a handful of tables and booths are realizing, look different on the other side of this thing.Spinner announced last night that Ushabu will close on July 25 but that something will reopen in its place. Something more suited to our current pandemic dining landscape."In times of crisis and uncertainty, comfort, familiarity, affordability and a sense of belonging are paramount in Cleveland. You helped us see that. We won't be vacating our space. We'll be reopening, rebranding and giving this city something that we are incredibly proud of. Stay tuned for more, we promise we aren't leaving."Cleveland has already said goodbye to Spice and Distill Table in 2020. Seeing Ushabu join the list is sad — that's three of the city's most exciting restaurants shuttered in a matter of months — but it's good to know Spinner has something waiting down the road.His full note below.