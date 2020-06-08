Cleveland Police to Hold Solidarity Demonstration to Honor Officers on Front Lines, Black Shield Cries Foul

click to enlarge Sam Allard / Scene

The Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association (CPPA) announced a #bluesolidarity demonstration to take place Monday at noon. For sixty seconds, local officers are invited to activate their blue lights and either place their hands over their hearts or salute a nearby flag."We do this to show our support for our fellow officers, locally and nationally, who are manning the front lines," a CPPA statement read. "We do this for those suffering from the devastation being caused to our community and our law enforcement families."In a statement, the local Black Shield Police Association, the union representing black officers, said that their organization and the community they serve was not officially notified of the demonstration. (Scene received no official media notification either.)"We denounce this demonstration as dismissive and divisive," the statement from Black Shield President Vincent Montague read. "Demonstrations like this ... divide safety forces within their ranks and serve only to further marginalize and alienate community members from the same safety forces charged to learn from, guide and protect them."This demonstration will impede progress and redirect progressive narratives away from Constitutionally protected community voices attempting to enact critical reforms."***