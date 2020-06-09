'Butthole' Signs a Fitting End to News Cycle on Frank Jackson's Quip

Other People: get married, have kids, buy houses, have careers— MunkustH_Ram (@H_Ram) June 9, 2020
Me: cuts paper into the word "Butthole" and takes it to not one, but three different locations in the Cleveland area pic.twitter.com/3AkOLQXan1
Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.
Showing 1-1 of 1
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.