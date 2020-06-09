Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Scene & Heard

'Butthole' Signs a Fitting End to News Cycle on Frank Jackson's Quip

Posted By on Tue, Jun 9, 2020 at 12:25 PM

click to enlarge HEATHER RAMSEY
  • Heather Ramsey

Before we put away Frank Jackson's butthole-heard-'round-the-world comment, first let us remember that the quip was humanizing but has obscured what was otherwise a frankly depressing interview once again showing the mayor's clear belief that elected officials can't muster change to overcome systemic problems, and second, let's enjoy these photos of a homemade Butthole sign a la the Cleveland signs.

"There's something about finding out that the mayor of your city used the word 'butthole' in a press conference that broke through the insane amount of tension that had been building up from the pandemic and the systemic racism and everything else going on right now," Heather Ramsey, who made the sign and joins the creator of the Lido Lounge for squirrels as the arts and craft winners of 2020, told Scene. "I think I laughed for several solid minutes that night and then I saw someone had posted 'butthole' in script letters and instantly pictured it in the place of those signs. Then I had a day off of work and..."

Speaking of Frank Jackson, Butthole Of The World

