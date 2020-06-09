Cedar Point to Reopen Beginning July 9, Facemasks and Reservations Required

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Cedar Point



Reservations for a Visit – in order to maintain limited capacity each operating day, all guests, including Season Passholders, will be required to make a reservation to visit the park though the Cedar Point mobile app or at cedarpoint.com. In a few weeks prior to park opening, 2020 Cedar Point Season, Gold or Platinum Passholders will receive an invitation to make reservations first, followed by guests who have pre-purchased day tickets. Reservation availability for guests who have not yet purchased a park ticket will be announced at a later date.



Guests who stay at a Cedar Point Resorts property will have guaranteed entry to Cedar Point for each day of their stay, beginning the day after check in, but must purchase a ticket or have a 2020 Season Pass.



Health Screening – all guests must complete a health screening declaration within the Cedar Point mobile app 24 hours prior to entering the park.



Temperature Screening – guests and associates will undergo a touchless temperature screening prior to entering the park.



Face Coverings – guests and associates will be required to wear a mask at all times.



Social Distancing – markers and signage will be placed throughout the park to assist with social distancing of at least six feet.

When thrillseekers and families return to Cedar Point this summer, they'll do so with facemasks and reservations.The park announced this morning that it'll reopen with new safety guidelines beginning July 9th, with the first two days reserved for season passholders.Cedar Point will also take your temperature before you enter and limit capacity of the park.“The safety of all of our guests and associates has always been, and will always be our top priority. We’re looking forward to returning to summertime fun in a safe and healthy manner,” Jason McClure, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point, said in a press release. “We’ve implemented new safety protocols throughout the property that align with the recommendations of health and safety experts. With that guidance, we’re ready and excited to welcome our guests and associates back to Cedar Point.”The nitty gritty in Cedar Point's own words: