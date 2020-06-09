Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Scene & Heard

Cedar Point to Reopen Beginning July 9, Facemasks and Reservations Required

Posted By on Tue, Jun 9, 2020 at 9:59 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY CEDAR POINT
  • Photo courtesy Cedar Point

When thrillseekers and families return to Cedar Point this summer, they'll do so with facemasks and reservations.

The park announced this morning that it'll reopen with new safety guidelines beginning July 9th, with the first two days reserved for season passholders.



Cedar Point will also take your temperature before you enter and limit capacity of the park.

“The safety of all of our guests and associates has always been, and will always be our top priority. We’re looking forward to returning to summertime fun in a safe and healthy manner,” Jason McClure, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point, said in a press release. “We’ve implemented new safety protocols throughout the property that align with the recommendations of health and safety experts. With that guidance, we’re ready and excited to welcome our guests and associates back to Cedar Point.”

The nitty gritty in Cedar Point's own words:

Reservations for a Visit – in order to maintain limited capacity each operating day, all guests, including Season Passholders, will be required to make a reservation to visit the park though the Cedar Point mobile app or at cedarpoint.com. In a few weeks prior to park opening, 2020 Cedar Point Season, Gold or Platinum Passholders will receive an invitation to make reservations first, followed by guests who have pre-purchased day tickets. Reservation availability for guests who have not yet purchased a park ticket will be announced at a later date.

Guests who stay at a Cedar Point Resorts property will have guaranteed entry to Cedar Point for each day of their stay, beginning the day after check in, but must purchase a ticket or have a 2020 Season Pass.

Health Screening – all guests must complete a health screening declaration within the Cedar Point mobile app 24 hours prior to entering the park.

Temperature Screening – guests and associates will undergo a touchless temperature screening prior to entering the park.

Face Coverings – guests and associates will be required to wear a mask at all times.

Social Distancing – markers and signage will be placed throughout the park to assist with social distancing of at least six feet.

Tags: , ,

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (1)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of Coronavirus, Cedar Point

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Chef Doug Katz to Open Chimi, a Ghost Kitchen Offering South American Food Via Pick-up and Delivery, This Friday Read More

  2. A Reader Responds to Former Solon Mayor Bob Paulson's Cleveland.com Op-Ed Asking Northeast Ohio to Not Beat Up on Chagrin Falls Read More

  3. Cleveland Police to Hold Solidarity Demonstration to Honor Officers on Front Lines, Black Shield Cries Foul Read More

  4. Cleveland Tourism Bureau Struggles to Build on Mayor Frank Jackson’s ‘Butthole of the World’ Campaign Read More

  5. After Closing on July 25, Ushabu in Tremont to Reopen as Bar Oni, a 'Japanese Sports Pub' Featuring Yakitori Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation