Cedar Point to Reopen Beginning July 9, Facemasks and Reservations Required

Reservations for a Visit – in order to maintain limited capacity each operating day, all guests, including Season Passholders, will be required to make a reservation to visit the park though the Cedar Point mobile app or at cedarpoint.com. In a few weeks prior to park opening, 2020 Cedar Point Season, Gold or Platinum Passholders will receive an invitation to make reservations first, followed by guests who have pre-purchased day tickets. Reservation availability for guests who have not yet purchased a park ticket will be announced at a later date.
Guests who stay at a Cedar Point Resorts property will have guaranteed entry to Cedar Point for each day of their stay, beginning the day after check in, but must purchase a ticket or have a 2020 Season Pass.
Health Screening – all guests must complete a health screening declaration within the Cedar Point mobile app 24 hours prior to entering the park.
Temperature Screening – guests and associates will undergo a touchless temperature screening prior to entering the park.
Face Coverings – guests and associates will be required to wear a mask at all times.
Social Distancing – markers and signage will be placed throughout the park to assist with social distancing of at least six feet.
