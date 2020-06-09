Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Scene & Heard

No News is Bad News: Russ Mitchell Says Include Scene In Your Media Diet

Posted By on Tue, Jun 9, 2020 at 1:20 PM

click to enlarge img_6498.jpg

This is the final essay in a series from supporters/readers on why you should join the Scene Press Club.

Recently, I was invited to speak to a group of Northeast Ohioans to discuss “The Changing Face of News.” I enjoy these conversations but these days I need to bring security!



“How can we trust you guys…you’re all tainted!!"

"It’s all driven by the (fill in the blank) party, anyway!!”

And the inevitable, “That’s fake news!!” — an expression whose meaning among some has morphed from its true definition of “news presented that is deliberately factually wrong”…to ”news that I disagree with."

It’s easy to live in a bubble and get your information only from sources whose views mirror yours. But honestly, how fun…and, sorry…how smart is that? Just like a balanced diet for your body, a balanced diet for your brain is a winning prescription. In my world, Scene Magazine is one part of that diet. An important source of news and a perspective that I don’t get anyplace else. It doesn’t always speak to me, for me or reflect my beliefs about an issue or individual but here’s the thing: it’s not supposed to. In my mind, some key roles of what is known as an “alternative publication” are to push buttons, sometimes make us uncomfortable and be another voice asking tough questions.

With journalism under attack and so many of my colleagues in print and broadcast losing their jobs, when I have the chance to show my support of journalists, I’m in. I encourage all of us to do what we can to help keep that steady diet of information flowing. It makes us all better citizens and, as history has shown, improves our communities.

That was basically the response I gave to that group of citizens I mentioned earlier. While I don’t think I was able to totally win them over, we left agreeing that a strong free press remains a cornerstone of our democracy..and there’s nothing fake about that.

Russ Mitchell is Executive Editor and 6 and 11 p.m. Anchor at WKYC/3 News.

Click here to make a one-time or monthly donation to the Scene Press Club.

Tags: ,

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (1)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of Scene Press Club

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Chef Doug Katz to Open Chimi, a Ghost Kitchen Offering South American Food Via Pick-up and Delivery, This Friday Read More

  2. A Reader Responds to Former Solon Mayor Bob Paulson's Cleveland.com Op-Ed Asking Northeast Ohio to Not Beat Up on Chagrin Falls Read More

  3. Chagrin Falls Park, Black Neighborhood Next to Chagrin Falls, at Heart of Last Week's Protest Controversy Read More

  4. Cleveland Tourism Bureau Struggles to Build on Mayor Frank Jackson’s ‘Butthole of the World’ Campaign Read More

  5. Cleveland Police to Hold Solidarity Demonstration to Honor Officers on Front Lines, Black Shield Cries Foul Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation