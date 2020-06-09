No News is Bad News: Russ Mitchell Says Include Scene In Your Media Diet

click to enlarge

Recently, I was invited to speak to a group of Northeast Ohioans to discuss “The Changing Face of News.” I enjoy these conversations but these days I need to bring security!“How can we trust you guys…you’re all tainted!!""It’s all driven by the (fill in the blank) party, anyway!!”And the inevitable, “That’s fake news!!” — an expression whose meaning among some has morphed from its true definition of “news presented that is deliberately factually wrong”…to ”news that I disagree with."It’s easy to live in a bubble and get your information only from sources whose views mirror yours. But honestly, how fun…and, sorry…how smart is that? Just like a balanced diet for your body, a balanced diet for your brain is a winning prescription. In my world, Scene Magazine is one part of that diet. An important source of news and a perspective that I don’t get anyplace else. It doesn’t always speak to me, for me or reflect my beliefs about an issue or individual but here’s the thing: it’s not supposed to. In my mind, some key roles of what is known as an “alternative publication” are to push buttons, sometimes make us uncomfortable and be another voice asking tough questions.With journalism under attack and so many of my colleagues in print and broadcast losing their jobs, when I have the chance to show my support of journalists, I’m in. I encourage all of us to do what we can to help keep that steady diet of information flowing. It makes us all better citizens and, as history has shown, improves our communities.That was basically the response I gave to that group of citizens I mentioned earlier. While I don’t think I was able to totally win them over, we left agreeing that a strong free press remains a cornerstone of our democracy..and there’s nothing fake about that.