Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Scene & Heard

Update: Superscript Comics and Games to Open in Lakewood in July

Posted By on Tue, Jun 9, 2020 at 9:25 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF NICK KRATSAS
  • Courtesy of Nick Kratsas
Update: Earlier this year, Nick Kratsas, who plays in the local hard rock band Harvey Pekar, announced that he'd partnered with husband-and-wife Christine Frank and Elliott Frank to open Superscript Comics and Games in Lakewood. The store was slated to open in May, but the coronavirus pandemic put the opening on hold.

Just this week, the store's owners announced that the store will open on July 3 and host a grand opening celebration on July 10, 11 and 12.



"Thank you for your continued support even as we had to postpone our original opening date due to the global pandemic," reads a press release about the store's new opening date. "This grand opening will look very different from the celebration that we thought we would be able to hold in the pre-pandemic time, but it will be no less joyous as we share what we've built with you. We're still working on our social distancing policies, but we will likely limit the number of people who can be in our store at one time. We plan to be closed on Mondays to deep clean the store, and all staff members will wear masks. Also, hand sanitizer will be available to shoppers while they are in the store. We will post our social distancing guidelines and precautions on all of our social media platforms and our website closer to our opening date."

Check the store's Facebook event page for more details about the grand opening weekend.

Original Post 3/3/2020: Nick Kratsas, who plays in the local hard rock band Harvey Pekar, has partnered with husband-and-wife Christine Frank and Elliott Frank to open Superscript Comics and Games in Lakewood. Elliott Frank also plays in Harvey Pekar.

The store will be located at 13361 Madison Ave.

“The idea of opening a comic and game store is something Elliott and I have talked about for nearly as long as we have been friends, and with some urging from Christine, we finally found a path to make that dream a reality,” says Kratsas in a press release. “The three of us have been working on this project for over a year, and we just launched our Indiegogo campaign to help us complete renovations and build fixtures for our store.”

The grand opening is set for May 1, just one day before Free Comic Book Day.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of Superscript Comics And Games, Lakewood

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Chef Doug Katz to Open Chimi, a Ghost Kitchen Offering South American Food Via Pick-up and Delivery, This Friday Read More

  2. A Reader Responds to Former Solon Mayor Bob Paulson's Cleveland.com Op-Ed Asking Northeast Ohio to Not Beat Up on Chagrin Falls Read More

  3. Cleveland Police to Hold Solidarity Demonstration to Honor Officers on Front Lines, Black Shield Cries Foul Read More

  4. Cleveland Tourism Bureau Struggles to Build on Mayor Frank Jackson’s ‘Butthole of the World’ Campaign Read More

  5. After Closing on July 25, Ushabu in Tremont to Reopen as Bar Oni, a 'Japanese Sports Pub' Featuring Yakitori Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation