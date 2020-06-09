Update: Superscript Comics and Games to Open in Lakewood in July

click to enlarge
Update:
Earlier this year, Nick Kratsas, who plays in the local hard rock band Harvey Pekar, announced that he'd partnered with husband-and-wife Christine Frank and Elliott Frank to open Superscript Comics and Games in Lakewood. The store was slated to open in May, but the coronavirus pandemic put the opening on hold.
Just this week, the store's owners announced that the store will open on July 3 and host a grand opening celebration on July 10, 11 and 12.
"Thank you for your continued support even as we had to postpone our original opening date due to the global pandemic," reads a press release about the store's new opening date. "This grand opening will look very different from the celebration that we thought we would be able to hold in the pre-pandemic time, but it will be no less joyous as we share what we've built with you. We're still working on our social distancing policies, but we will likely limit the number of people who can be in our store at one time. We plan to be closed on Mondays to deep clean the store, and all staff members will wear masks. Also, hand sanitizer will be available to shoppers while they are in the store. We will post our social distancing guidelines and precautions on all of our social media platforms and our website closer to our opening date."
Check the store's Facebook event page
for more details about the grand opening weekend.
Original Post 3/3/2020:
Nick Kratsas, who plays in the local hard rock band Harvey Pekar, has partnered with husband-and-wife Christine Frank and Elliott Frank to open Superscript Comics and Games
in Lakewood. Elliott Frank also plays in Harvey Pekar.
The store will be located at 13361 Madison Ave.
“The idea of opening a comic and game store is something Elliott and I have talked about for nearly as long as we have been friends, and with some urging from Christine, we finally found a path to make that dream a reality,” says Kratsas in a press release. “The three of us have been working on this project for over a year, and we just launched our Indiegogo campaign
to help us complete renovations and build fixtures for our store.”
The grand opening is set for May 1, just one day before Free Comic Book Day.
