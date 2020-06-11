Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Thursday, June 11, 2020

C-Notes

Carlos Jones and the P.L.U.S. Band to Play a Parking Lot Concert in Cleveland Heights

Posted By on Thu, Jun 11, 2020 at 12:37 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE GROG SHOP
  • Courtesy of the Grog Shop
The Grog Shop has just announced that the local reggae act Carlos Jones and the P.L.U.S. Band will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, at the Diner on Lee Road parking lot located at 1975 Lee Road in Cleveland Heights.

In light of COVID, Grog Shop has now been closed for about three months with no foreseeable return to regular operations. As a result, Grog Shop owner Kathy Blackman wanted to present a live concert with the hopes of bringing people together.



Jones, who has been on the Cleveland music scene for nearly 40 years, started out as a side man with I-tal in 1978, then going on to front First Light for 14 years.

In presenting the concert, the Grog Shop has teamed up with Cleveland Heights chef Doug Katz to curate the Grog To Go concert. Tickets will be sold on a per parking space basis with no more than six patrons allowed per spot. Every other space in the lot will be left unoccupied to maintain social distancing. Tickets for the event will cost $160 per spot with an additional option to rent a table and chairs for $25. Patrons are also welcomed to bring their own chairs or blankets.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase through Doug Katz’s Chimi, a virtual restaurant that offers South American cuisine for curbside pickup or delivery in Cleveland Heights.

