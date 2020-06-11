Keep Holding Your Junk, Cleveland. Bulk Pickup Delayed Again

Residents should follow regular bulk pick-up guidelines:
Residents may leave out for collection items such as appliances, tables, chairs, mattresses, box springs, couches and furniture.
All mattresses, box springs and cloth furniture must be wrapped in plastic.
In addition to the three items, residents may leave out up to four tires.
The city does not accept construction material.
Boxes and bags are not bulk items.
