Thursday, June 11, 2020

Scene & Heard

Keep Holding Your Junk, Cleveland. Bulk Pickup Delayed Again

Posted By on Thu, Jun 11, 2020 at 11:36 AM

Those broken wooden pallets, rusted tables, old chairs and other larger items that you've had sitting around your house since the start of the pandemic waiting for the city of Cleveland to pick up bulk items will have to stay there a bit longer.

The city last night announced that bulk pick-up that was set to resume the weeks of June 15 and 22 is pushed back 14 more days, to the weeks of June 29 and July 6.



When it comes to garbage, the city is really having quite a banner year.

Anyway, a reminder from City Hall:

Residents should follow regular bulk pick-up guidelines:
Residents may leave out for collection items such as appliances, tables, chairs, mattresses, box springs, couches and furniture.
All mattresses, box springs and cloth furniture must be wrapped in plastic.
In addition to the three items, residents may leave out up to four tires.
The city does not accept construction material.
Boxes and bags are not bulk items.

