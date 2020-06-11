Rock Hall to Reopen June 15th With New Safety Measures in Place

click to enlarge
Add the Rock 'n’ Roll Hall of Fame to the list of places reopening in town. The Rock Hall has set its reopening date to June 15th.
The museum is opening with new safety protocols in place, including daily continuous cleaning, hand sanitizing stations throughout the space and temperature checks prior to entry. Masks are required for staff and guests. Visitors are also required to maintain a safe social distance from each other — at least two Stratocasters apart. Entry will be limited to keep capacity low, plexiglass has been installed at checkout, and advance online ticketing at rockhall.com
is recommended.
While June 15th is the date where the Rock Hall will reopen to the public, on June 14th, the hall of fame is offering free admission for the day to healthcare workers and their families. Sponsored by Advance Ohio, WKYC and iHeart Media Cleveland, space is limited and you can get your free tickets here
.
The new hours of operation are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. They are also offering early access starting at 10 a.m. to teachers on Mondays, vulnerable fans on Tuesdays, members on Saturdays and healthcare workers on Sundays.
Starting in July there’ll be live music on the plaza every Thursday and Saturday evening.