City of Cleveland Will Offer Grants to Downtown Businesses Damaged During Protest

Courtesy Society Lounge

Mayor Frank Jackson announced yesterday that the city will be offering grants to downtown businesses that suffered property damage during the Cleveland George Floyd protest two weeks ago.Storefronts from Public Square to Playhouse Square and parts north and south have been boarded up since then, with some businesses reopening despite the plywood exteriors and others waiting for repairs to be made before welcoming customers. Many operators, while voicing support for the movement and cause, lamented the damage and interruption coming on the heels of pandemic-related shutdowns that already had them reeling. While most insurances policies will cover the damage, the city is chipping in to assist with repair, equipment and inventory.“The property owners do have insurance, but they probably have deductibles," Jackson said during a press call. "What we’re trying to do is help them with their out of pocket expenses.”Applications are expected to be available next week from the city's Department of Economic Development for qualified businesses seeking grant money up to $5,000 for those that suffered up to $20,000 in damage and up to $25,000 for those that suffered more than $20,000 in damage.