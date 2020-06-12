Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, June 12, 2020

City of Cleveland Will Offer Grants to Downtown Businesses Damaged During Protest

Posted By on Fri, Jun 12, 2020 at 10:06 AM

COURTESY SOCIETY LOUNGE
  • Courtesy Society Lounge

Mayor Frank Jackson announced yesterday that the city will be offering grants to downtown businesses that suffered property damage during the Cleveland George Floyd protest two weeks ago.

Storefronts from Public Square to Playhouse Square and parts north and south have been boarded up since then, with some businesses reopening despite the plywood exteriors and others waiting for repairs to be made before welcoming customers. Many operators, while voicing support for the movement and cause, lamented the damage and interruption coming on the heels of pandemic-related shutdowns that already had them reeling.



While most insurances policies will cover the damage, the city is chipping in to assist with repair, equipment and inventory.

“The property owners do have insurance, but they probably have deductibles," Jackson said during a press call. "What we’re trying to do is help them with their out of pocket expenses.”

Applications are expected to be available next week from the city's Department of Economic Development for qualified businesses seeking grant money up to $5,000 for those that suffered up to $20,000 in damage and up to $25,000 for those that suffered more than $20,000 in damage.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

