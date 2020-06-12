Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, June 12, 2020

C-Notes

Update: Harry Styles Postpones His Tour to 2021

Posted By on Fri, Jun 12, 2020 at 9:13 AM

Update: Harry Styles has just announced that he's postponed his Love On Tour to 2021. The One Direction singer was originally slated to perform at Quicken Loans Arena in July, but that date has been bumped to Oct. 18.

Jenny Lewis will still open the show.



“I can’t wait to see you all out on the road, as soon as it’s safe to do so," Styles writes on Instagram, where he made the announcement. "We are in a moment of necessary change and growth in the world. I will be using this time to listen, and to educate myself on how I can help more in the fight for justice and equal rights for all in the future. I hope that you will take the time to do the same.”

Original Post 11/13/2019: Harry Styles of One Direction has just announced a 2020 world tour in support of his upcoming solo album Fine Line. The extensive run of shows will begin in April in the UK and will include a Cleveland stop during the summer.

Styles will perform on July 15 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Singer-songwriter Jenny Lewis will open the show.

Beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday, American Express card members can purchase tickets before the general public. To ensure fans get tickets directly, presale registration for is available now through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program.

A limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages will also be available, including First on Floor GA access, seats, transportation and preferred entrance and more.

Each ticket purchased online comes with a CD copy of Fine Line. The album comes out on Dec. 13.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 22. One dollar per ticket will be allocated to various local charities.

