Non-Profit Eatery Ohio City Pizzeria to Reopen Dining Room on Thursday, June 18

click to enlarge Photo by Emanuel Wallace

It’s been almost a year since Ohio City Pizzeria (3223 Lorain Ave., 216-281-5252) reopened as a non-profit restaurant under the stewardship of the West Side Catholic Center. As a non-profit, the neighborhood eatery benefits the community by providing job training and employment to WSCC clients while generating a revenue stream for essentials like meals, shelter and clothing. So far, OCP has supported more than $160,000 worth of salaries and benefits.Following three months of carry-out only business, the popular restaurant will open up for dine-in service on Thursday, June 18th. The reopening coincides with a $50,000 donation campaign aimed at increasing the job training program and making physical improvements to the pizzeria.Various donation levels and incentives are available, including naming rights to chairs, bar stools, menu items and even the dining room. Or simply donate enough to buy someone a hot meal.