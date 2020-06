Ohioans Now Permitted to Dance and Listen to Live Music According to Updated Order

click to enlarge Neal E. Johnson Unsplash

The Ohio Department of Health revised its Dine Safe Ohio Order on June 5, updating the wording to allow "open congregate areas" to be used again for guests in restaurants, bars, banquets and catering facilities — with social distancing and sanitation guidelines in place.Which basically means that dancing is now permitted (at a safe, six-foot distance). The order also allows for live entertainment, so you can move that booty to some music, even at a wedding.And the playing of pool, card games, arcade games, video games and pinball games is also permitted.The order also states that visitors must be seated while consuming food and alcoholic beverages while on the premises, and table groups must be restricted to 10 people or less.There is a 300-person limit on banquet and catering facilities.