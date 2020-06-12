WonderStruck in Cleveland Postponed to 2021

WonderStruck in Cleveland
Courtesy of the Elevation Group
, the music festival originally slated to take place this month and then pushed to September because of coronavirus concerns, has now been bumped to 2021.
The festival will take place June 12 and 13.
WonderBus Music & Arts Festival, a sister festival slated to take place in Columbus, has also been pushed to next year. It’ll take place on Aug. 28 and 29.
“We are devastated to tell each of you that we must move our two Summer 2020 music festivals — WonderStruck in Cleveland and the WonderBus Music & Arts Festival (Columbus) — to 2021,” reads a press release issued by the Elevation Group, the concert's organizer. “Like you, we are massively disappointed that gathering in celebration of friends and live music cannot take place in the current environment. As we all know, at this moment we are engaged in a greater battle on multiple fronts. We cannot forget; we are all in this together. We need to work closely with one another to help put this awful nightmare behind us. And when that happens, we are going to celebrate with one helluva party in both Cleveland and Columbus. We promise you that our team will work tirelessly over the next year in an effort to deliver two of the best music festivals the state of Ohio has ever seen."
The Elevation Group is also holding a second weekend later in the year for WonderStruck in Cleveland just in case concerts can't take place in June of 2021.
Organizers say they will try to retain many of the same artists for 2021 that were scheduled to appear in 2020.
The Elevation Group says that ticket holders will be contacted directly via email early next week and that refunds will be available.
