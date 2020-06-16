Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Chow Chow at the Parkview Will Be Back in the Hot Chicken Game on Tuesday, June 16

Posted By on Tue, Jun 16, 2020 at 9:20 AM

Chow Chow, the name for the kitchen part of the Parkview Nite Club equation, has announced a date to reopen. That's great news for hot chicken fans, who have been eager followers of chef Joseph Zegarac since his days in Lakewood. Chow Chow at the Parkview (1261 W. 58th St., 216-961-1341), as the present existence is called, will reopen the bar, kitchen and dining room on Tuesday, June 16th. It will be open for lunch and dinner seven days a week.

To start, the kitchen will operate with a slightly truncated menu starring most of the classics. Crispy fried asparagus is there, as is the fried cheese, smoked salmon BLT, French Dip and Philly. That Cleveland-famous buttermilk fried chicken — both hot and not — will be available in sandwich form and as part of a full dinner.

