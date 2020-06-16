Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Scene & Heard

Major Cleveland Radio Stations to Simulcast Conversation about Race and Justice Wednesday

Posted By on Tue, Jun 16, 2020 at 5:10 PM

click to enlarge Police Chief Calvin Williams discusses the past week of violence in Cleveland. - ERIC SANDY / SCENE
  • ERIC SANDY / SCENE
  • Police Chief Calvin Williams discusses the past week of violence in Cleveland.

Twenty-one Cleveland radio stations will air a live 90-minute conversation about race, equity and inclusion Wednesday afternoon that will feature Mayor Frank Jackson, Police Chief Calvin Williams and other local leaders.

The "Justice for All" program is a collaboration between local radio corporations and is being billed as the first simulcast program of its kind. It will begin at 1 p.m. and will be moderated by local anchorwoman Romona Robinson.



“A discussion as significant as this one requires all of us to come together and listen to each other,” the radio executives said in a joint statement provided to the media. “Together, our radio stations reach more than 95 percent of the people in Cleveland — people of all ages, races and backgrounds. We all recognize this unique inflection point in the history of our city and our country. Now is the time to share in a meaningful dialogue that allows us to hear people on all sides, recognize our similar views and discuss how we can begin to work together toward meaningful progress, including justice and equity for all."

All of the major local AM and FM radio stations owned by iHeartMedia, Entercom, Radio One, Good Karma Brands and Salem Media Group are participating. You can spin the radio dial at random at 1 p.m. and land on the conversation, but here's a rundown of where "Justice for All" will appear:
  • WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM
  • 99.5 WGAR
  • WHLK 106.5 The Lake
  • WMJI Majic 105.7
  • 100.7 WMMS
  • WTAM 1100/106.9 FM
  • ALT 99.1
  • Real 106.1
  • Fox Sports 1350 “The Gambler”
  • 92.3 The Fan WKRK
  • 98.5 WNCX
  • Q104 WQAL
  • Star 102 WDOK
  • Z107.9 WENZ
  • 93.1 WZAK
  • Praise 94.5 WJMO
  • 1490 News Talk WERE
  • WKNR 850 ESPN Cleveland
  • 1540 ESPN Cleveland
  • WHKW The Word 1220 AM
  • WHKW The Word 96.9 FM
***
Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

