Major Cleveland Radio Stations to Simulcast Conversation about Race and Justice Wednesday

click to enlarge ERIC SANDY / SCENE

Police Chief Calvin Williams discusses the past week of violence in Cleveland.

WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM

99.5 WGAR

WHLK 106.5 The Lake

WMJI Majic 105.7

100.7 WMMS

WTAM 1100/106.9 FM

ALT 99.1

Real 106.1

Fox Sports 1350 “The Gambler”

92.3 The Fan WKRK

98.5 WNCX

Q104 WQAL

Star 102 WDOK

Z107.9 WENZ

93.1 WZAK

Praise 94.5 WJMO

1490 News Talk WERE

WKNR 850 ESPN Cleveland

1540 ESPN Cleveland

WHKW The Word 1220 AM

WHKW The Word 96.9 FM

Twenty-one Cleveland radio stations will air a live 90-minute conversation about race, equity and inclusion Wednesday afternoon that will feature Mayor Frank Jackson, Police Chief Calvin Williams and other local leaders.The "Justice for All" program is a collaboration between local radio corporations and is being billed as the first simulcast program of its kind. It will begin at 1 p.m. and will be moderated by local anchorwoman Romona Robinson.“A discussion as significant as this one requires all of us to come together and listen to each other,” the radio executives said in a joint statement provided to the media. “Together, our radio stations reach more than 95 percent of the people in Cleveland — people of all ages, races and backgrounds. We all recognize this unique inflection point in the history of our city and our country. Now is the time to share in a meaningful dialogue that allows us to hear people on all sides, recognize our similar views and discuss how we can begin to work together toward meaningful progress, including justice and equity for all."All of the major local AM and FM radio stations owned by iHeartMedia, Entercom, Radio One, Good Karma Brands and Salem Media Group are participating. You can spin the radio dial at random at 1 p.m. and land on the conversation, but here's a rundown of where "Justice for All" will appear:***