Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Ohio City Farm Stand Now Open Weekly on Saturdays
Posted
By Douglas Trattner
on Wed, Jun 17, 2020 at 12:41 PM
click to enlarge
Ohio City Farm
, established in 2010, is one of the largest and most prolific urban farms in the nation thanks to its six-acre footprint. The plots are planned, planted and cultivated by a team of former refugees through the Refugee Response program.
The farm sells directly to a variety of area restaurants, but also to the general public through its CSA program and Farm Stand. The CSA allotment has been fully spoken for, but the farm stand is a home cook’s second-best option. Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the stand sells organic seasonal produce, fruits and herbs at the peak of perfection.
Look for the stand near the intersection of W. 24th & Bridge Ave., not far from the giant Market Garden "BEER" sign behind the West Side Market.
ohio city farm
