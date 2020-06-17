Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Ohio City Farm Stand Now Open Weekly on Saturdays

Posted By on Wed, Jun 17, 2020 at 12:41 PM

Ohio City Farm, established in 2010, is one of the largest and most prolific urban farms in the nation thanks to its six-acre footprint. The plots are planned, planted and cultivated by a team of former refugees through the Refugee Response program.

The farm sells directly to a variety of area restaurants, but also to the general public through its CSA program and Farm Stand. The CSA allotment has been fully spoken for, but the farm stand is a home cook’s second-best option. Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the stand sells organic seasonal produce, fruits and herbs at the peak of perfection.



Look for the stand near the intersection of W. 24th & Bridge Ave., not far from the giant Market Garden "BEER" sign behind the West Side Market.

